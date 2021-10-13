Tributes
School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:41 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

