Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations
Police vehicle on the street where the attack happened last week.
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu