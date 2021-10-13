Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2011. A caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan, authorities said.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner.

The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said.

The cat’s weight is estimated at 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms). It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open.

The owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school, according to the newspaper.

Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter told The Detroit News that the cats are classified in an animal category that isn’t regulated by the state. The cats have got away from their owner’s home on at least two other occasions, Carter said.

They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They also are native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.

“The owner says they present no harm to humans,” Carter said. “They are very passive, nocturnal animals.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video of encounter with Lindani Myeni at Kewalo Basin
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Loved ones of missing swimmer scan the horizon of Makapuu Beach for a second night
New visualizations show what Downtown Honolulu would look like in a future where global warming...
New visualizations show Downtown Honolulu under water in warmer future
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Suspects caught on camera last month breaking into the container.
Police seek suspect who broke into Matson container to steal items

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
‘We have to be heard’: Texas women travel to seek abortions
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
White House: Los Angeles port running 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
Organizations join together to save a sea turtle after it was stranded on Cape Cod.
WATCH: Massive 600 lb. sea turtle rescued and released back into the ocean
UH football
Some outdoor events now allowed on Oahu as part of mayor’s larger plan of easing restrictions
Biden makes remarks on the global transportation supply chain bottlenecks. (Source: POOL via...
Biden: Ports to start running 24/7