Healthier Hawaii: Health experts urge pregnant women to get COVID vaccine
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal and local health experts are urging pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine.
Dr. Dena Towner, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center, explains how mothers-to-be can face a greater risk of complications if infected.
