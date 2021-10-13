Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Health experts urge pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal and local health experts are urging pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Dena Towner, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center, explains how mothers-to-be can face a greater risk of complications if infected.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

