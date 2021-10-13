Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the...
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the statistic because the virus can cause pneumonia.(KSLA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID skeptics use a false news report to fit their narrative, health officials step in to set the record straight saying flu deaths have not surpassed COVID fatalities.

The statistic that is causing issue is 859, which the state Health Department said is how many people in Hawaii have died in the last year from pneumonia and influenza.

The state said only one of those deaths was actually due to influenza — the rest were related to pneumonia and the vast majority were COVID-related.

“In Hawaii and around the world, COVID-19 was far deadlier than the flu during the 2020-2021 flu season. There was one confirmed influenza death in Hawaii between Sept. 27, 2020 and Oct. 2, 2021. This is compared to 608 COVID-19 deaths in the same reporting period,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist.

Kemble explained that COVID deaths were included in the statistic because the virus can cause pneumonia.

“So now when we look at pneumonia and flu together, we’re also seeing COVID death in the mix because it also causes pneumonia. So that 859 count is inclusive of influenza deaths, COVID deaths, strep, pneumonia deaths, other bacterial pneumonias, and pneumonias that aren’t even related to an infectious agent.”

“It’s disappointing that the misinformation gets out there and some people believe the narrative that flu is more deadly than COVID because the numbers fair out that COVID has been far more deadly than the flu,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson.

With COVID precautions in place, officials said this has resulted in very few flu cases during the pandemic.

However, health officials warn that we have likely lost some of our immunity to influenza. And as large crowds become normal again, this next flu season could lead to a resurgence of infections.

To prevent the spread, DOH urges everyone to get their flu shot and encourages those eligible to also get the COVID vaccine.

Health officials said it is safe to receive both vaccinations at the same time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations
Police vehicle on the street where the attack happened last week.
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

HNN File
‘Zip code matters’: Experts say pandemic highlighted troubling health inequalities statewide
But it's not just because of the coronavirus. More people are in the hospital for other reasons.
Hawaii hospitals catching up on postponed procedures, but Hilo still grappling with COVID patients
COVID Consult: Emergency physician, Dr. Michael Daignault answers your booster shot questions
COVID Consult: Emergency physician, Dr. Michael Daignault answers your booster shot questions
Health, business leaders say pandemic highlighted troubling inequalities among residents...
Health, business leaders say pandemic highlighted troubling inequalities among residents statewide