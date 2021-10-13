Hawaii sees 127 new COVID infections, 6 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 127 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,790.

The state also reported six additional coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll is now at 851.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

68 were on Oahu

29 on Hawaii Island

11 on Maui

5 on Kauai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 69.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.