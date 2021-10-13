Hawaii Island woman found dead after live power line falls onto car, causing fire

HAWAIIAN BEACHES (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old woman was found dead late Tuesday after a live power line fell onto her car, causing a fire, Hawaii Island firefighters said.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Heepali Street and Puni Mauka Loop in Hawaiian Beaches.

Officials said a tree branch fell onto a live power line, which then fell onto the victim’s car.

Upon arrival, first responders found the woman on fire outside of the car.

First responders had to wait until Hawaiian Electric Light Company crews arrived on scene to clear the live power line.

A 59-year-old man managed to escape with minor injuries.

Police are now investigating.

This story will be updated.

