Gov. Ige signs Maui County’s order to ease restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Restrictions will soon be eased on Maui.

Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed Maui County’s plan to loosen restrictions.

The new changes will take effect on Sunday.

“I’m beginning to feel more optimistic, I’d like to say it in this way,” Mayor Mike Victorino said. “I’m feeling a lot like Christmas is around the corner, if you know what I’m saying.”

Victorino said as part of the plan, he will be increasing the cap on social gatherings to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Bars would also be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight.

Ten people can sit at a table together, and those who are not vaccinated can show proof of a negative test to dine indoors.

