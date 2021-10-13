Fruity find leads to an agriculture theft investigation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an agricultural theft after an odd discovery last week.

Police said on Thursday around 6:20 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a facility off Mamalahoa Highway in Wainaku. There, they found two men in a vehicle — with them, was over 600 pounds of bananas.

Authorities said the bananas were recently picked, and the pair did not have any receipts or record of a legal sale.

The two were identified by police and the bananas were recovered, but officers are still looking for the owners of the produce.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call (808) 961-2213. It is unclear if the suspects face charges.

This is the second agriculture-related theft on Hawaii Island in recent months.

In September, police were searching for seven suspects who were accused of taking up to $6,000 worth of fruit from the Pepeekeo and Hamakua areas.

In that case, durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocados and lychee were among the stolen goods. It’s not known if the suspects in this recent case are also tied to those thefts.

[Read a related report: Hawaii Island police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6,000 worth of fruit]

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.