Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up into the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will weaken to moderate by this weekend and will focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas through the forecast period.

Breezy trades will also usher light showers leeward with greater efficiency, especially overnight and during the early morning.

The persistent trade winds will continue to bring elevated surf to east-facing shores over the next couple of days, with surf gradually lowering later in the week and into early next week.

A small northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday, peak on Friday, then lower slowly over the weekend and into early next week.

The current south swell will continue to lower over the next couple of days.

