Episode 13: The Healthy Hawaii Strategic Plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on the Healthy Hawaii Strategic Plan with Lola Irvin and Mark Garrity. They discuss the Healthy Hawaii Strategic Plan, a roadmap for improving the health of Hawaii residents by preventing and reducing chronic disease. Irvin is the Administrator of the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division of the Hawaii State Department of Health, and Garrity is the President of Urban Pacific Consulting. Together they explain the goals of the plan in improving health and wellness, decreasing premature death and disability from chronic disease, increasing quality of life and reducing health disparities.

