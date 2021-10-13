Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘We want the water back’: Battle over water for Maui’s traditional farmers flares up

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The battle over water continues on Maui as some famers say their access to water has been abruptly shut off.

Wailuku farmer Robert Street says water to his taro patch stopped on Monday without any explanation.

He drove about a half-mile up the road Tuesday morning to check the pipe — and found a chain with a lock.

Wailuku Water Company controls the flow from the Wailuku River to his land.

“I’m disgusted and I’m upset, and I am demanding that the state commission on water resource do something about this and correct this hewa (wrong),” Street said.

After a decades-long fight, the state water commission ruled in June that taro farmers with traditional and customary rights have priority to water from the Na Wai Eha — which encompasses the Waihee River, Wailuku River, Waiehu Stream and Waikapu Stream.

The decision and order established flow requirements including daily water to taro farmers.

“It’s absolutely frustrating, and I feel for them,” said Hokuao Pellegrino.

Pellegrino is a taro farmer in Waikapu and president Hui O Na Wai Eha. He has been fighting this case for 20 years and blames Wailuku Water Company for restricting water to Street’s property.

“Why in 2021 we have this vindictive nature that’s happening, I don’t know. But it’s really sad because these are people’s livelihoods, the way and which they sustain their ohana,” Pellegrino said.

Kaleo Manuel, deputy director for the state’s Water Resource Management, said in a statement the commission is looking into the issue.

Street wants Wailuku Water Company investigated.

“We want the water back,” he said.

Pellegrino urged the company to follow the state’s order.

“E hoi ka wai! Return the water!” he said.

Wailuku Water Company did not respond to several messages left by Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations
Police vehicle on the street where the attack happened last week.
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Coast Guard joins search for bodyboarder swept into waters off Makapuu
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Ikaika Anderson responded to critiques of a concerned area resident at his campaign kickoff at...
Former City Council chair criticized by constituent at Lt. Gov. campaign launch
With holding cells at HPD headquarters to be shut down, officers may have to drive detainees to...
Where will detainees be held? Questions rise as HPD headquarters to close cellblock for renovations
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Gusty winds continue with scattered showers and then back to a more typical trade wind pattern this weekend
Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
State accepts proposals to redevelop land surrounding new Aloha Stadium