Wahine’s Wagoner, Ikenaga earn Big West Conference weekly honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball players Riley Wagoner and Tayli Ikenaga both earned Big West Conference honors this week for their part in leading the ‘Bows on the road last weekend.

Wagoner was awarded the Big West Offensive Player of the Week while Ikenaga was named the Big West Freshman of the Week.

Wagoner, a sophomore from Ohio, put down a team-high 36 kills in both matches to with 23 digs and three blocks.

The outside hitter has recorded double-digit kills four times and double-digit digs in four matches this year.

Not 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ Big West Players of the Week!#GoBows pic.twitter.com/4GpypjYtHD — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) October 11, 2021

Ikenaga, a true freshman from Moanalua High School, led the Wahine with 35 digs on the weekend, the freshman is tied with senior Brooke Van Sickle with a team-high nine double-double dig matches this season.

The Rainbow Wahine are back at the Stan this weekend to host Cal Poly on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

