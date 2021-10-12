Tributes
Video shows burglars break into hardware store through roof

By KPTV staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A hardware store is out thousand of dollars after two burglars cleaned it out of some high-priced items.

Pearl Hardware supervisor Drew Stefani described the burglary as “kind of like a Mission: Impossible-type thing ... not as cleanly, but…”

Stefani said two people broke into the store around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, stealing $5,500 worth of merchandise.

“Two people basically get on top of the building and rappel in through our skylight,” Stefani said.

Surveillance video caught the pair in the act.

The video shows rope hanging from the skylight and one person shimmying down.

Then a second person rappels down, falling from the rope and crashing into shelving.

Once the two are in, the video shows them making their way though the aisles, piling things into carts and storage bins and breaking into glass cases to get to items like power tools.

“They were in here for about 30 minutes because they did not trigger alarms,” Stefani said. “They basically stole a lot of flashlights, all of our Nest thermometers, a lot of power tools – smaller, compact, big-ticket items that would be easy to sell.”

After the two got everything loaded up, they attempted to get out through a back door, which triggered an alarm, alerting the owner and police – but the suspects got away.

Stefani said not only is the break-in violating, it’s frustrating, too.

“I think it’s always a little unsettling watching people break into your space,” Stefani said. “Because we’ve been dealing with leaks throughout the store this whole – you know, last year and this year – so if it’s not one thing, it’s another.”

Because the store is getting their roof fixed, scaffolding is leading up to it.

The store manager is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to please call Portland police.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

