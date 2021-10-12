Tributes
Suspects who broke into Matson container to steal items wanted

Suspects caught on camera last month breaking into the container.(Honolulu police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are looking for three suspects tied to the break in of a Matson container.

A woman was caught on surveillance camera using bolt cutters to break open the lock to the container. It happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 3, HPD said.

The container belonged to the surf shop Hawaiian Island Creations. Two other men were also seen entering the container and taking various items.

They eventually fled in a four-door sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Honolulu Police. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

