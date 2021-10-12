Tributes
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of slashing his parents and his brother with a utility knife on Oahu’s North Shore last week has died.

Shayde Bennett-Jeremiah, 29, allegedly attacked his family at their home on Wehiwa Way on Tuesday morning.

The attack sent his mom, dad and brother to a hospital in stable condition. However, Bennett-Jeremiah collapsed after officers handcuffed him. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Honolulu police confirmed he died overnight Sunday into Monday after family members decided to remove him from life support.

His exact cause of death is under investigation.

