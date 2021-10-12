Tributes
Rescuers search for 24-year-old swept into the water near Makapuu Beach

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews from the Honolulu Fire Department along with Ocean Safety searched Monday for a young swimmer off Makapuu Beach Park.

HFD said the 24-year-old man was climbing on the rocks when a wave swept him into the water around 3:45 p.m.

Multiple units from HFD responded along with lifeguards from Ocean Safety.

HFD added that after the man was swept into the water, he was briefly seen 100 feet from shore. After the initial sighting, he was swept into rough water and not seen again.

Ocean conditions reportedly made the search difficult for first responders, who searched by air, from shore and within the water.

The search was temporarily halted Monday due to lack of daylight. It will resume at first light Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

