Rainbow Warriors basketball back in action ahead of 2021-22 season

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an 11-10 record during last year’s COVID-shortened season, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is in full prep mode for the upcoming year.

The squad made up of a good mix of returnees and Newcomers, who are looking to pick up the pace in 2021.

“playing fast and moving up the court, different people doing different things.” Senior Samuta Avea said during UH Hoops media day. “I think versatility and and sharing is the huge thing that this team is going to be good at.”

Leading the way for UH this season is a familiar face, Samuta Avea returns to the program after opting out of last season due to the pandemic.

The Kahuku grad will be joined by a strong group of transfers including former Texas Longhorn Kamaka Hepa, who adds a wealth of Division ONe basketball experience — The two working to bring the team together ahead of tip off.

“They have the knowledge and everything that comes with college basketball and I mean all of our players, we all got along well from the start.” Avea said. “So it’s something that we didn’t have to work a lot on and we get along really well, so being able to put all of our energy towards basketball is really important.”

Last season the ‘Bows played their entire schedule in front of a cardboard crowd, but with the Governor and Mayor’s announcement of modified gathering restrictions, it’s an encouraging sign for the players who say they miss the Warrior faithful dearly.

“It means a lot to us for sure and we don’t take it for granted at all and I think that when the fans are able to come watch us play for them, let them see the work that we’ve been putting in.” transfer Kamaka Hepa said. “I think they’ll be pretty happy with the end product.”

UH’s first game action is set for next month, an exhibition with Chaminade, before they open the season in the Rainbow Classic on November 10th against Hawaii-Hilo.

