Police searching for robbery suspect accused of hitting 69-year-old with hammer

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Kapahulu on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the suspect struck a 69-year-old man in the head with a hammer, then took his phone and ran away.

Authorities have not provided further information.

The case is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

