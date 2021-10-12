Police searching for robbery suspect accused of hitting 69-year-old with hammer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Kapahulu on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the suspect struck a 69-year-old man in the head with a hammer, then took his phone and ran away.

Authorities have not provided further information.

The case is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

