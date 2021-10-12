Tributes
Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for parts of Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island radar
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Hawaii Island on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m.

NWS said around 2:25 a.m., radar showed heavy rain across the Hamakua coast, falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Areas include, but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Paauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Kamuela, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Keaau and Waimanu Valley.

Forecasters said the Honolii stream and Wailuku river have risen to levels that could lead to significant flooding in the area.

This warning could be extended beyond 8:15 a.m. if conditions persist.

This story will be updated.

