Hawaii reports 49 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate stands at 69.6%

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported just 49 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of infections in recent days.

The new cases bring the statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,663.

There were also no new deaths reported. The death toll stands at 845.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 36 were on Oahu
  • 6 on Hawaii Island
  • 2 on Maui
  • 4 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 69.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.9% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

