Get your costume ready! Most Hawaii mayors give trick-or-treating this year a green light

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging kids to go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“You’re outside for the most part. Enjoy it,” he said recently. “I mean this is a time children love, it’s an important time of the year.”

After festivities were kept low-key in 2020, most Hawaii mayors are also giving the tradition their blessing this year.

On Oahu and Kauai, trick-or-treating will be allowed in groups of no more than 25. Meanwhile, officials on Maui are asking families to trick-or-treat in their household pods.

Hawaii Island’s Mayor says the county is still working to finalize its plans.

With less than three weeks until Halloween, keiki are getting excited about the costumes and candy.

When asked what he was going to be little Lawson Cachola exclaimed, “A turtle!”

Parents say they’re also looking forward to a more traditional celebration. “Halloween is kind of like the second best thing to Christmas for kids,” said mother of three Kristy Kimseu.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said with so many of Hawaii’s residents vaccinated he believes trick-or-treating is something that can be done safely.

“We’re in a much better situation than we were a year ago,” he said. “We’ve seen young children return back to the classroom setting and they’re out there on the playground.”

He and all the mayors are urging people to keep gatherings outside.

“If you are having an indoor gathering, people should be wearing their masks,” Kawakami said.

“That’s why number one is think outside the box. Try and figure out ways that we can celebrate outdoors because the level of risk outdoors is much lower.”

On Kauai and Oahu, indoor gatherings should be groups of less than 10 ― unless it’s an approved professionally organized event.

Kristy Kinimaka, a mother of four, said she approves of the guidelines. “I know that there’s a fine line in between being safe and also trying to live your life as normal,” she said.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he wants people to avoid indoor parties but says trick-or-treating is OK ― as long as families stay within their household pods.

For families who prefer a more cautious approach, the County of Maui will be hosting a free drive-thru Halloween Adventure at Keopualani Park in Wailuku from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

In a statement, Hawaii Island’s Mayor’s Office said it was excited about CDC guidance on Halloween.

“We know our community has been working tirelessly to slow the spread and keep each other safe, and we believe that because of those efforts, our keiki should have the opportunity enjoy the holiday in a safe and thoughtful way.

“However, at this time, we continue to encourage our residents to plan for ‘trunk-or-treat’ and other drive-thru-type activities, as many in our community, including our keiki, remain unvaccinated and at risk of potential spread. The safety of our community must remain our number one priority, as we work to slowly return to normalcy. Our office will inform the public promptly of any changes to current Halloween guidance, as we work to battle this virus – together.”

Officials want to remind people who do plan to go out trick-or-treating to practice social distancing. And a costume mask shouldn’t replace a cloth one indoors.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.