Forecast: Gusty winds with scattered showers today, heavy rain for Big Island and Maui

Forecast: Gusty winds with scattered showers today, heavy rain for Maui and the Big Island
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trades will bring widespread windward showers, especially over Big Island and Maui where there is a the potential for locally heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Trades will gradually trend toward moderate by this weekend as the surface high weakens far northeast of the islands. This moisture is slated to begin diminishing Tuesday afternoon area wide, while upper ridging starts to build across the area. Look for a more typical trade wind weather pattern with lighter rainfall will return by sunrise Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to the aforementioned winds and seas. A gradual downward trend. Surf along south facing shores will slowly ease through Thursday as the south swell that peaked over the weekend moves out. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through midweek.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

