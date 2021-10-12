Tributes
Forecast: Gusty winds with scattered showers; heavy rain for some areas

By Guy Hagi
Oct. 12, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trades will bring widespread windward showers, especially over Big Island and Maui, where there is the potential for locally heavy rainfall through Tuesday.

Trades will gradually trend toward moderate by this weekend as the surface high weakens far northeast of the islands. This moisture is slated to begin diminishing Tuesday afternoon areawide, while upper ridging starts to build across the area.

Look for a more typical trade wind weather pattern with lighter rainfall will return by sunrise Wednesday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the week due to the aforementioned winds and seas.

A gradual downward trend is expected.

Surf along south-facing shores will slowly ease through Thursday as the south swell that peaked over the weekend moves out.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through midweek.

