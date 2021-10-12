Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations
Police vehicle on the street where the attack happened last week.
Suspect accused of attacking 3 family members dies nearly week after incident
Rescue crews are searching for a man who was swept away into the waters off Makapuu Beach.
Rescuers resume search for man swept into waters off Makapuu Beach
Lab testing / file image
State reports 4 new COVID deaths, 113 additional infections

Latest News

Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Suspect accused of striking elderly man in the head with a hammer, stealing his phone
File photo
Hawaii reports just 49 new COVID cases; vaccination rate stands at 69.6%
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID cases down as mandate battles continue
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death