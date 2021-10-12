Tributes
‘Da Boys’ honored by city council after strong finish in Little League World Series

'Da Boys' were honored at Honolulu Hale Monday.
'Da Boys' were honored at Honolulu Hale Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League all-stars that finished third the World Series this summer were honored Monday at Honolulu Hale.

‘Da Boys’ came home with the West Regional Title, and the tournament’s team sportsmanship award.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters was on hand to congratulate the team on a job well done.

“We all watched you on TV with chicken skin, watching every at bat, every pitch, every fielding,” the told the young boys.

Each player received a certificate and a gift: A “challenge” coin with the city seal on it from the City Council.

“Very proud for the boys and how they represented themselves and Hawaii, and we appreciate the support that Hawaii gave us throughout this whole time,” Team Manager Brandon Sardinha said.

View the presentation featuring the team on the Hawaii News Now Facebook page:

