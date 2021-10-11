Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.(Sunset Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south...
64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
Barrett joined his rescuers in an emotional reunion today at Daniel K. Inouye International...
After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Merck has asked U.S. regulators for authorization of a promising antiviral pill against...
Merck seeks authorization for COVID-19 antiviral pill
USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat