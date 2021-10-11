Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths

Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved sloths so the zoo renamed the habitat after him.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is renaming its sloth habitat in honor of a little boy who died earlier this year.

Oliver Nicholson and his twin brother, Atticus, were born seven weeks premature on Oct. 11, 2019.

Oliver died during a routine procedure on Feb. 17, 2021.

According to Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father, the toddler was diagnosed with VACTERL association and was in and out of children’s hospitals during his short life. He would have been 2 years old.

“We gave him a stuffed sloth during one of his hospital stays which he adored and slept with every night,” Alex Nicholson explained.

When the Nicholson family learned the Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth was pregnant, the family started a petition to name the baby Oliver.

But the zoo never got to discuss names for the baby sloth as it was delivered stillborn.

Instead, the zoo renamed the sloth habitat to “The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat,” in honor of the little boy who loved sloths.

“We had been in contact with the zoo and had discussed other ways that we could honor Oliver,” said Nicholson. “This tribute will be lasting and means so much. It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share with the 80,000 people who signed our petition.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south...
64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
Barrett joined his rescuers in an emotional reunion today at Daniel K. Inouye International...
After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Barrett joined his rescuers in an emotional reunion today at Daniel K. Inouye International...
After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief for Oct. 11, 2021
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country.
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country