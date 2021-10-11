Tributes
UH’s Andre Ilagan finishes historic ITA All-American run in the semifinals

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan wrapped up a historic run in the ITA All-American Championships on Saturday morning.

Ilagan fell in the semifinal round to San Diego’s August Holmgren in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

The loss snaps the ‘Bow’s nine match winning streak that dated back to September 25th at the Rancher Invitational in California.

During his phenomenal string of wins at the All-American, Ilagan took down six ranked players — No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar(TCU), No. 26 Marcus McDaniel(Georgia Tech), No. 59 Josh Goodger(Florida), No. 65 Connor Kingsley(Ohio State), No, 109 Stijn Slump(Middle Tennessee) and No. 110 Alex Kotzen(Columbia).

Ilagan and the Rainbow Warriors continue their regular season this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

