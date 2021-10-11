Tributes
Trade winds backing off a little, but more showers on the way

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Gusty trade winds will gradually weaken Monday and Tuesday, but will remain breezy throughout much of the week. The weather should be a little drier on Monday, but wet weather will develop from east to west late Monday into early Wednesday as an upper level disturbance combines with an area of deep tropical moisture to increase the intensity and coverage of trade wind showers. Drier conditions should return through the end of the week as the moisture moves away to the west, with trades remaining breezy until the weekend.

Ocean conditions are also starting to calm down. The high surf advisory has been canceled for south shores, but waves will remain on the higher side as the swell declines slowly. East shores are still under a high surf advisory through 6 a.m. Monday, with rough and elevated waves for the next few days under the trade winds ease up. North shore surf will be pretty quiet until near the end of the week, with a short-lived north-northwest swell that could bring head-high sets. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

