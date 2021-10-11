State reports 4 new COVID deaths, 113 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported four new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 845.

The state also reported an additional 113 COVID-19 infections.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,614.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

69 were on Oahu

18 on Hawaii Island

10 on Maui

10 on Kauai

There were also 6 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 69.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.9% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.