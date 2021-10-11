Tributes
Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Cal State Fullerton, 1-0 on the road

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team lost a tough match to Cal State Fullerton, 1-0 on the road Sunday evening.

The Wahine played extra time for the third-straight match, but they were not able to outlast the Titans who move to 6-9 while the ‘Bows are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Hawaii defense stayed stingy in the first half, keeping CSUF to just three shots in the first 45 minutes, with much of the action staying the same in the second half, but the Titans was able to get the penalty kick to land to close the game out.

Helping the UH attack was forward Kelci Sumida who notched four shots on Sunday, three of them being on goal.

The ‘Bows return to the islands this week for a match against UC Irvine on Thursday — kick off set for 7:00 p.m. HST from the Waipio Soccer Complex.

