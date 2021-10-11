PODCAST: ‘Tell Me a Story’ sits down with filmmaker of new Duke Kahanamoku doc ‘Waterman’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfing legend. Hawaiian icon. American hero.

In his new documentary “Waterman,” filmmaker Isaac Halasima chronicles the incredible life of Olympian and ambassador of surfing Duke Kahanamoku.

HNN’s Jim Mendoza interviewed Halasima for his newest episode of “Tell Me a Story” to delve into Duke’s legacy on surfing, culture and on the islands.

The Utah-based director covered a lot of ground to capture Kahanamoku’s story.

He filmed interviews and recreated scenes in Hawaii and Australia. He worked with a symphony on the mainland to score the soundtrack.

The end product is sure to entertain and educate.

“When they talk about watermen, they talk about Duke,” Halasima said.

