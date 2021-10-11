Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:30 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south...
64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
Barrett joined his rescuers in an emotional reunion today at Daniel K. Inouye International...
After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Blue origin is delaying William Shatner's trip because of high winds. The launch is now slated...
Blue Origin delays William Shatner’s space flight