Hawaii Island man charged in connection with string of property crimes

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Ka’u man has been charged following a chain of alleged property crimes on Hawaii Island over the weekend.

Police charged 28-year-old Edison Jitiam in connection to the string of incidents that began around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when police got a call of a shoplifter at a business in along Lotus Blossom Lane in Ocean View.

He allegedly took merchandise valued at about $6 and left before police arrived.

Later, he allegedly entered the home of a 74-year-old man nearby. Nothing was stolen and he soon left. Police said Jitiam allegedly entered the properties of two other area residents.

Police eventually arrested him around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Hawaii Boulevard and Lu`au Drive for suspicion of theft.

He was taken into police custody and later charged with various counts of second-degree unauthorized entry, fourth-degree theft, and criminal trespassing. His bail was set at $11,000.

He remains in custody and was set to appear in court Monday.

