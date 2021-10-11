Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers due tonight

Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds continue with more showers due tonight
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong surface high pressure area located far northeast of the islands will maintain strong and gusty trades for another day before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night and hold for the rest of the week. A wet trade wind pattern with locally heavy showers will develop tonight and continue through Tuesday night. A more typical trade wind shower pattern, that is with lighter rainfall, will be returning Wednesday, then continue for the rest of the week.

Surf along east facing shores should hold fairly steady through Tuesday, so we have extended the High Surf Advisory (HSA) through 6 PM Tuesday. A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf

above normal through mid week.

