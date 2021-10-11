Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers due tonight

Monday forecast
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:29 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong surface high pressure area located far northeast of the islands will maintain strong and gusty trades for another day before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night and hold for the rest of the week.

A wet trade wind pattern with locally heavy showers will develop Monday night and continue through Tuesday night. A more typical trade wind shower pattern, that is with lighter rainfall, will be returning Wednesday, then continue for the rest of the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Surf along east-facing shores should hold fairly steady through Tuesday, so we have extended the high surf advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday. A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf above normal through mid week.

