Authorities identify 63-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Waikoloa

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Waikoloa on Sunday morning, Hawaii Island police said.

Authorities identified the man as 63-year-old Mark Wilson.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he ran off the roadway, hit a stop sign and the guardrail, and was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Wilson’s exact cause of death.

This is the 20th traffic death this year compared to 13 at this time last year.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.