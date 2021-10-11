Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old...
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).(Source: The Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old family member.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez, WRDW reported.

Officials said Celesta was abducted by Estephanie Ramirez Sunday night around 11 p.m.

Celesta was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Estephanie Ramirez was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot, with Georgia tag number PXL5654. The direction of travel is believed to be Buford, Georgia.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or 706-778-3911.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Royal Lahaina Resort
Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner

Latest News

In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize
RAW: Hail damages cars for sale in Norman, Okla.
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Windshields of vehicles for sale are shown with hail damage in Norman, Okla., on Sunday.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US