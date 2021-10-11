After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this month, Patrick Barrett and his wife Lois were at the Hawaiian Airlines reservation desk at Kona International Airport when he went into cardiac arrest and blacked out.

The 62-year-old Washington state resident — with no history of heart problems — credited the firefighters and a team of good Samaritans for saving his life.

“I remember waking up to you guys. I think it was you who said wake up or open your eyes,” said Barrett, a retired machinist.

Barrett joined his rescuers in an emotional reunion today at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, where he was waiting for a flight back to Seattle.

“I just thanked god I can see them. It was a miracle. That’s all I can (say) to describe it,” he said.

Firefighters said they were inspired by Barrett’s recovery.

“He wasn’t breathing. He had no pulse and it’s very serious. And it’s good we were there in time to help him out,” said Kona firefighter Charles Akao. “He’s here to today with us laughing, joking. It’s nice to see.”

Along with the firefighters, several other good Samaritan’s helped in the Oct. 1 rescue.

Ben Utrera, a porter at Kona Airport, and Hawaiian Airlines ticket agent Helen Kia were the first at the scene. The pair applied compression to Barrett’s chest.

After they arrived, the firefighters continued applying compression, then used an automated external defibrillator to help revive him.

AEDs are credited with saving 62 lives at Hawaii’s airports during the past 17 years. Without them, the chances of survival for a person suffering a cardiac arrest diminished greatly, said Kim Williams of the AED Institute.

“If you were to have a cardiac arrest today at the beach or the mall in Hawaii, our save rates are 8% to 10% in the community. At the airport, it’s about a 70% save rate,” she said.

The Barretts also give a lot of credit to their human helpers.

“They did not leave me stranded. They took care of Patrick. They took care of me too. It was awesome,” said Lois Barrett.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.