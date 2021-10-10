Tributes
Very windy conditions continue, with more showers on the horizon

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Strong high pressure to the north will keep windy weather conditions over the islands for the next few days. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, but some parched leeward areas may get a stray shower from time to time. A wind advisory remains posted through Sunday afternoon because of the strong winds, but a red flag warning also remains up for leeward areas because the high fire risk continues due to the dry conditions there.

Wetter weather is expected to move over the islands starting late Monday as an area of tropical moisture and an upper level low move in from the east. Most of the rain will be for windward areas, but the showers will be more intense and widespread. The moisture should clear the islands to the west by Wednesday, allowing breezy but more typical trade wind weather conditions to prevail.

In surf, south and east shores are under high surf advisories through 6 p.m. Wednesday as waves peak in the 7 to 10 foot range. West shores exposed to the southerly swell will also see some higher sets, while waves on the north shore will continue to decline for the next few days.

For mariners, a gale warning is in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory posted for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

