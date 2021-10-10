Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

USGS reports 6.2-magnitude earthquake south of Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

6.2-magnitude earthquake
6.2-magnitude earthquake(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff and Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hawaii Island on Sunday.

There is no tsunami threat.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 11:48 a.m., roughly 17 miles south-southeast of of Naalehu.

People across Hawaii Island and as far away as Kauai felt the tremor. A USGS “Did You Feel It” map showed a few reports from the Garden Isle of weak to light shaking.

There were several reports of moderate to strong shaking in the South Kona and Kau districts of Hawaii Island.

Facebook user, Brian Rapozo, said it was “very strong in Honaunau” on the Big Island.

Residents from Waikiki as well as in west Oahu also felt the quake.

“I felt some small shaking in Waianae,” Megg Ryan wrote on Facebook.

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.

At least six aftershocks were reported almost immediately following the initial earthquake. The strongest was a magnitude 4.3 temblor that occurred just five minutes after the first quake.

Reports of damages are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Royal Lahaina Resort
Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue

Latest News

Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south...
64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue