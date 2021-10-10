USGS reports 6.2-magnitude earthquake south of Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hawaii Island on Sunday.

There is no tsunami threat.

The USGS said the quake occurred at 11:48 a.m., roughly 17 miles south-southeast of of Naalehu.

People across Hawaii Island and as far away as Kauai felt the tremor. A USGS “Did You Feel It” map showed a few reports from the Garden Isle of weak to light shaking.

There were several reports of moderate to strong shaking in the South Kona and Kau districts of Hawaii Island.

Facebook user, Brian Rapozo, said it was “very strong in Honaunau” on the Big Island.

Residents from Waikiki as well as in west Oahu also felt the quake.

“I felt some small shaking in Waianae,” Megg Ryan wrote on Facebook.

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.

At least six aftershocks were reported almost immediately following the initial earthquake. The strongest was a magnitude 4.3 temblor that occurred just five minutes after the first quake.

Reports of damages are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

