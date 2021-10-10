Rainbow Wahine volleyball remains perfect in Big West play with wins against UC San Diego, UC Irvine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their winning ways in the Big West Conference with wins against UC San Diego and UC Irvine on the road.

The ‘Bows started the weekend against the Tritons, winning in four sets off of a career night from Riley Wagoner with a career-high 20 kills and 15 digs.

Along with Wagoner’s night, senior Brooke Van Sickle continued to shine with 19 kills and 16 digs and Kate Lang put up a career-high 58 assists.

The Wahine closed out their road trip with another four set win against UC Irvine in California.

Despite dropping the first set to the Anteaters, the ‘Bows rallied back to take the next three and move to an undefeated 6-0 in the Big West.

Wagoner had another big performance with 16 kills, coupled with Van Sickle’s 14 kills and 15 digs, while Braelyn Akana notched a career-high 11 kills.

The ‘Bows return to Manoa next weekend for a pair of matches against Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield.

