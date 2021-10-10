Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine volleyball remains perfect in Big West play with wins against UC San Diego, UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their winning ways in the Big...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their winning ways in the Big West Conference with wins against UC San Diego and UC Irvine on the road.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their winning ways in the Big West Conference with wins against UC San Diego and UC Irvine on the road.

The ‘Bows started the weekend against the Tritons, winning in four sets off of a career night from Riley Wagoner with a career-high 20 kills and 15 digs.

Along with Wagoner’s night, senior Brooke Van Sickle continued to shine with 19 kills and 16 digs and Kate Lang put up a career-high 58 assists.

The Wahine closed out their road trip with another four set win against UC Irvine in California.

Despite dropping the first set to the Anteaters, the ‘Bows rallied back to take the next three and move to an undefeated 6-0 in the Big West.

Wagoner had another big performance with 16 kills, coupled with Van Sickle’s 14 kills and 15 digs, while Braelyn Akana notched a career-high 11 kills.

The ‘Bows return to Manoa next weekend for a pair of matches against Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Hours-long standoff with suspect in stolen disposal truck snarls Waikiki traffic
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go...
Photographers accused of venturing into off-limits locations to grab the perfect wedding shots
COVID testing
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

Latest News

Rainbow Warriors Football
Athletes, fans rejoice as mayor lifts ban on spectators at UH football games
Rainbow Wahine soccer plays to draw against UC Riverside
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
As the Big West Conference slate continues, the Wahine know that they’re the team to beat in...
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend