Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Land Board rejects environmental impact statement for Oahu aquarium pet trade

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hours of testimony, the state Land Board voted Friday to reject the Oahu aquarium fishing industry’s final environmental impact statement.

The proposal, submitted by the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, was aimed at reopening the commercial aquarium pet trade on the island.

In the statement, the industry was in support of issuing permits to 15 commercial aquarium collectors, which would allow them to catch fish in Oahu waters.

The board said it decided to reject the FEIS for discrepancies between the draft and final proposal and concern over the lack of community and cultural consultation and the lack of environmental impact analysis on aquarium fishing.

Six board members voted to deny the FEIS, and one abstained.

DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources had recommended to accept the FEIS.

Earthjustice, an nationwide environmental law organization applauded the Land Board’s decision.

“I really appreciated the board’s deliberation. I know it was difficult because you had a lot of individual collectors from the island that were talking about how this affects their livelihoods,” said Mahesh Cleveland, an Earthjustice attorney.

“The EIS is prepared according to a process that guarantees public participation — the consultants didn’t do that, and so the individual fishers are having to suffer. I wish the local folks who live and work here and are struggling because of these legal issues, I wish they could have had a better consultant to prepare their EIS.”

Those in favor of the statement will have an opportunity to review the boards concerns and determine whether to revise the EIS to address them.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Hours-long standoff with suspect in stolen disposal truck snarls Waikiki traffic
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go...
Photographers accused of venturing into off-limits locations to grab the perfect wedding shots
COVID testing
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

Latest News

Mobile clinics are popping up all around Kauai. Vans are being used for testing and vaccine...
To bump up their COVID vaccination rate, Kauai launches mobile clinics
Dozens of people gathered at UH Manoa on Friday to protest the university's master draft plan...
As UH seeks input on Mauna Kea master plan, some Native Hawaiians feel their voices aren’t being heard
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu are resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu