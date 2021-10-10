Tributes
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths

File photo of coronavirus testing.
File photo of coronavirus testing.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Sunday reported 218 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,501.

Hawaii also reported an additional four coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 841.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 121 were on Oahu
  • 34 on Hawaii Island
  • 16 on Maui
  • 28 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.5% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

