Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Sunday reported 218 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,501.

Hawaii also reported an additional four coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 841.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

121 were on Oahu

34 on Hawaii Island

16 on Maui

28 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.5% has received at least one dose.

