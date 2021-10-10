Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Hours-long standoff with suspect in stolen disposal truck snarls Waikiki traffic
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go...
Photographers accused of venturing into off-limits locations to grab the perfect wedding shots
COVID testing
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

Latest News

Mobile clinics are popping up all around Kauai. Vans are being used for testing and vaccine...
To bump up their COVID vaccination rate, Kauai launches mobile clinics
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
FILE
Land Board rejects environmental impact statement for Oahu aquarium pet trade