To bump up their COVID vaccination rate, Kauai launches mobile clinics

KAPAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight against COVID-19 on Kauai is being beefed up with the help of mobile testing and vaccine clinics.

They’re bringing resources to rural areas of the island, and serving those with limited access to COVID resources.

A stops for one of three roving vans is the Kapaa Neighborhood Center on Kauai’s East Side.

“It was so simple cus you know there was no line, and it’s a mobile, and it was just here, right in the middle of Kapaa Town and it was just so easy,” resident Alberta Louis said.

She opted to get vaccinated at the mobile clinic after a work mandate.

“I am required to be vaccinated or tested every week, and the weekly thing is just getting a little bit out of hand, so I decided I had to take the vaccine at this time,” she said.

The three vans were donated by the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and are staffed by various health organizations. Each unit focuses on either testing or vaccination for smaller communities. One van alone has already administer nearly a thousand vaccines since it rolled out two months ago.

“We thought maybe people weren’t able to come to us, so we decided to go out to them,” Cathye Sataraka, Hawaii Pacific Health project manager, said. “People are very appreciative that we’re coming out to their area rather than them having to come to us.”

Sataraka added this mobile option is particularly convenient for the elderly and houseless community as they often face mobility and transportation issues.

At least 66% of Kauai’s population is fully vaccinated with over 95,000 doses being administered, according to the DOH. At least 72% of residents have already gotten one dose.

Kauai’s vaccination rate is the second highest among the counties, just behind Oahu. Locations of the vans vary from day to day, but wherever they are, walk-ins are welcome.

“We take whoever is there from 12 (noon) and if you’re there at 3 o’clock we will take you. If you come in and we’re packing up and we’re still there we’ll take you. We’ll unpack to give you that vaccine,” Sataraka said. “As long as you’re there while we’re there, we’ll give it to you.”

For more information the vans and their planned locations, click here and scroll down. The October schedule for one of the vans is posted below:

Mobile clinics are popping up all around Kauai. Vans are being used for testing and vaccine administration. (Hawaii Pacific Health)

