64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist on Maui was killed Saturday following a head-on collision with a truck in Kula.

Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south of Kealakapu Road.

Investigators said a Toyota truck was traveling north on Kula Highway when it crossed the center and collided head-on into a bicyclist traveling south on the highway.

Following the collision, the bicyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of this crash. Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Henry Ritmeester of Haiku.

Officials said the driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man, and an 18-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

Maui police arrested the driver for first-degree negligent homicide.

Upon further investigation, officials said the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and airbags did not deploy.

Police said speed may be a factor in the crash. Officials said the involvement of alcohol and drugs have not been determined as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the 13th traffic fatality on Maui this year compared to six at the same time last year.

