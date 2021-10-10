Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

64-year-old bicyclist dead following head-on collision on Maui

Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south...
Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south of Kealakapu Road.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist on Maui was killed Saturday following a head-on collision with a truck in Kula.

Authorities said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. on Kula Highway about 3.8 miles south of Kealakapu Road.

Investigators said a Toyota truck was traveling north on Kula Highway when it crossed the center and collided head-on into a bicyclist traveling south on the highway.

Following the collision, the bicyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of this crash. Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Henry Ritmeester of Haiku.

Officials said the driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man, and an 18-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

Maui police arrested the driver for first-degree negligent homicide.

Upon further investigation, officials said the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and airbags did not deploy.

Police said speed may be a factor in the crash. Officials said the involvement of alcohol and drugs have not been determined as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the 13th traffic fatality on Maui this year compared to six at the same time last year.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Royal Lahaina Resort
Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue

Latest News

NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 218 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths
As summer ended and Safe Access Oahu went into effect, Ryan Tanaka Incoming Chair of the Hawaii...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events boost revenue
As part of loosening restrictions on Oahu restaurants and bars can now serve alcohol until...
Oahu bars, restaurants hope new guidelines on alcohol curfew, large events could boost revenue