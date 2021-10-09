Tributes
Windy conditions through the weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Very windy trade wind conditions are expected through the weekend, with a wind advisory posted for mountain and leeward areas for the islands through Saturday afternoon. Strong high pressure to the north is generating winds that could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts over 45 miles per hour. The winds should ease a little by Monday, but breezy conditions are expected through the rest of the coming week.

Showers will favor the usual windward and mauka areas, with the winds keeping the showers on the move. An upper disturbance is expected to move closer to the islands Sunday, bringing an increase in showers by late Sunday or Sunday night. The wetter trade wind pattern is expected to last through Tuesday night, with more typical conditions returning Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s a lot of surf to talk about, with a south swell rising Saturday just below the ten-foot high surf advisory threshold (it could happen!). Meantime, the strong trade winds are pushing in rough elevated waves for east shores, with a high surf advisory Saturday. West shores will see a little wrap from the south swell, while the current north swell will fade slowly through the weekend.

For mariners, a gale warning is posted for Alenuihaha Channel waters between Maui and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters through the weekend.

Easterly trades of 20 to 30 miles per hour will be possible with higher gusts.
Gusty trade winds for the weekend
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 8, 2021
Forecast: Gusty winds and bigger surf move in for the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way
