NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board held a briefing on Saturday to detail its plans to recover a Boeing 737 cargo jet that crashed into waters off Oahu.

The incident, which happened on July 2, left two pilots aboard Transair Flight 810 injured ― one critically and the other in serious condition. Both of them survived.

Officials said the cargo plane was ditched in Mamala Bay shortly after takeoff from Honolulu. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Kahului when both engines failed.

Following the crash, the plane sank to the bottom of the ocean about two miles off Ewa Beach.

Authorities said the scattered wreckage is at a depth of 350 to 450 feet. Major components of the airplane have been found, including the fuselage, wings and both engines.

